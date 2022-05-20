NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After 39 years of serving the Pioneer Valley, Sylvester’s in Northampton announced they will be closing their doors.

The owners of Sylvester’s announced Friday morning that the restaurant will be closed by Memorial Day. In a letter posted to their Instagram page, the owners said that navigating a restaurant through the pandemic has been a monumental task and they felt it was time to “simplify their lives.”

“We have always been successful because of our staff, managers, and family. Many of our staff had come back to us after being laid off twice in the past year. They’ve endured a mask mandate in a steamy kitchen, endless challenges, labor shortages, and the struggles and worries brought on by COVID-19,” said the owners.

The entire staff of Sylvester’s will have the opportunity to transition to Roberto’s, which is owned by the same people.