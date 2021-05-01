Sylvester’s in Northampton reopens

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Sylvester’s restaurant in Northampton is open once again, after closing last Christmas because of the pandemic.

You might call Sylvester’s first day back a humanitarian reopening. The dining room was devoted to a tag sale in the interest of helping those in need. General Manager Jillian Duclos told 22News she’s proud of its purpose for this soft opening.

“We’re holding a tag sale next door in our dining room and the proceeds go to charity as well as 20 percent of our food sales for today. And manic community kitchen, they’re amazing and they’re here in Northampton and they provide really sustainable meals for anybody who is in need,” Duclos said.

Out on the sidewalk, Sylvester’s served its first customers since last December. They were delighted to be back to this iconic downtown Northampton restaurant and the owners and staff were happy to have them back.

“It feels great to be up and running again,” Chris St. Martine said. “I’ve grown up in this business and I’m really happy to be back on the team.”