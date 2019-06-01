Sylvester’s Restaurant no longer open on Saturdays

Hampshire County

by: Mike Masciadrelli

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A popular Northampton restaurant is changing its hours of operation for the summer.

Sylvester’s Restaurant in Northampton posted on their Facebook page Friday that they will no longer be open on Saturdays during the summer months. 

According to the post, the restaurant decided to close in order to give their staff a weekend day off to spend time with family and friends. 

The restaurant, located on Pleasant Street, is typically open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. seven days a week.

