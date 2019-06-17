Breaking News
Former Hadley officer jailed for using unreasonable force, falsifying report in 2017 arrest
Live Now
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Maple syrup season above average for sugar shacks in Massachusetts

Hampshire County

by: Nick Aresco

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Maple syrup production has increased this year across the country.

If you like Maple Syrup, then you were pleased with how this year’s production turned out. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said this week the country produced 4.2 million gallons of maple syrup this year.

That’s up from 2018, even if it is only by one percent.

Vermont, in particular, is seeing more maple syrup production. The state made more than two million gallons this year, which is a heavy increase from 2018.

The Massachusetts Maple Producers Association reported that many sugar shacks in our state saw an above average season.

Of course, the weather is the most important factor. Cold nights and warmer days help to produce the best maple syrup.

Canada continues to be the largest producer in maple syrup every year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick