Maple syrup season above average for sugar shacks in Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Maple syrup production has increased this year across the country.

If you like Maple Syrup, then you were pleased with how this year’s production turned out. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said this week the country produced 4.2 million gallons of maple syrup this year.

That’s up from 2018, even if it is only by one percent.

Vermont, in particular, is seeing more maple syrup production. The state made more than two million gallons this year, which is a heavy increase from 2018.

The Massachusetts Maple Producers Association reported that many sugar shacks in our state saw an above average season.

Of course, the weather is the most important factor. Cold nights and warmer days help to produce the best maple syrup.

Canada continues to be the largest producer in maple syrup every year.