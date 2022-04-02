FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday, the Empty Arms Bereavement Support are to host their third annual Syrup Stampede 5k run at Look Memorial Park. A 2k run or walk, kids’ activities, and baked goods made with local maple syrup will also be included in the event.

Empty Arms Bereavement Support is the only community based support network for families of the Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties that encounter pregnancy and infant loss.

According to a news release from Empty Arms Bereavement Support, the race anticipates to have approximately 700 runners to attend and raise over $50,000. All funds raised are to support Pioneer Valley families and people that have undergone stillbirth, miscarriage, termination for medical reasons, and infant loss.

“Grieving your child is hard enough, and then you add stigma and taboo on top, you can feel so alone,” said Dianna Martin, race volunteer and Empty Arms peer companion. “I’m running in memory of my daughter today, raising money as part of Team J-Bird so that Empty Arms can be here for families like mine, and no one needs to feel alone.”

Empty Arms Bereavement Support news release stated that pregnancy loss affects 1 in 4 families who are pregnant.

Connecticut River Valley of Massachusetts trends seen each year:

Approximately 6,591 babies will be born alive

1,500 families will experience miscarriage

45 families will have a baby who is stillborn

33 families will have a baby who dies in the first month of life

“Empty Arms was there for me during the most difficult days of my life,” said race volunteer Melissa Mills-Dick. “When my baby died, the whole vision for my future came crashing down. The support and friendship of the Empty Arms community helped me build a new vision, one that includes the memory of my baby.”