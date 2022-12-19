EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular restaurant has reopened its doors for business, and just in time for the holidays.

The owners of Tavern on the Hill were forced to close the restaurant after a fire damaged the building back in August. But after months of repairs, the anticipation is over and it’s once again up to the public.

Amy Guyette, co-owner, told 22News, “It’s really heartwarming knowing that everybody has been thinking about us. We’ve had guests reach out. Just to see the outpouring, and know that we are important in people’s lives, its just been phenomenal.”

Tavern on the Hill will be back to its regular hours. It will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.