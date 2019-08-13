Tea party gives information about bra-sizing to breast cancer survivors

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Rockridge Retirement Community in Northampton hosted a Victorian-style tea party with a presentation about bra-sizing after a women has a mastectomy.

Employees from Gazebo Intimates, a lingerie and accessories store, spoke with breast cancer patients explaining how Medicare can pay for post-mastectomy items like bras.

Once Gazebo receives a prescription, their staff can then process the insurance paperwork to help give women a bra that comfortably fits for a reasonable price.

“You’re still eligible and should be getting new prostheses every two years because we change size as we age.” Gazebo co-owner Donna McNeight explained.

“A radiated breast might get smaller as we get older. So, maybe you didn’t need a prosthesis 20 years ago, but today you do.”

Mastectomy is the medical term for the surgical removal of one or both breasts. It’s usually carried out to treat breast cancer.

In some cases, people believed to be at high risk of breast cancer have the operation as a preventative measure.

Tuesday’s workshop was the first of its kind in the area and was free and open to anyone.