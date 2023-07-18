EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual building inspections for businesses in Easthampton are being upgraded with newer technology.

In a news release from the mayor’s office, the city’s Building Department and Fire Department are collaborating to improve the annual Building & Fire and Life Safety inspections for businesses. The technology and software reporting programs have been improved to provide better customer service for business owners and between the building and fire departments.

The investments will help minimize business disruption during inspections, ensure compliance with the local, state, and federal building and fire codes, regulations, and laws, and educate the public and business owners to provide better protection from any hazards or fires.

The required annual inspections will be conducted through officials and business owners soon.