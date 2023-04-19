HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Paragus IT in Hadley will be holding a technology recycling drive Friday to celebrate Earth Day and benefit Dakin Humane Society in Springfield.

Local residents and companies can bring their unwanted computers, laptops, printers and other equipment to be recycled for $5 per piece of equipment. TVs will not be accepted at the drive.

“We’ve done this drive successfully in the past and it’s a great opportunity for local businesses and individuals to recycle their old technology while supporting a good cause,” says Paragus IT Marketing Coordinator Jackie Deiana. “Earth Day is a time when we all come together to do our part to protect our planet and its creatures.”

You can drop off items at Paragus IT (122 Russell Street in Hadley) or Dakin Humane Society (171 Union Street in Springfield) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. All of the money earned through the event will be donated to Dakin.