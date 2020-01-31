1  of  4
Breaking News
Teenage girl found dead inside Northampton home Springfield crews called to deadly house fire on Bristol Street Enfield Police investigating death of a newborn baby Woman killed in Southwick single-car crash
Watch Live
Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Teenage girl found dead inside Northampton home

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
northampton-police-car_188251

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenage girl is dead after police found her unresponsive at a home in the Florence section of Northampton early Thursday morning. 

According to the Northampton Police Department, officers and firefighters were called to the home just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, crews determined a 16-year-old girl dead with no foul play suspected. 

The 16-year-old, whose name has not been released, was a student at Northampton High School. The school has been notified and counselors are available to provide students and staff with emotional support. 

Crime scene services and the police department’s detective bureau assisted with the investigation. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories