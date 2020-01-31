Teenage girl found dead inside Northampton home

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenage girl is dead after police found her unresponsive at a home in the Florence section of Northampton early Thursday morning.

According to the Northampton Police Department, officers and firefighters were called to the home just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, crews determined a 16-year-old girl dead with no foul play suspected.

The 16-year-old, whose name has not been released, was a student at Northampton High School. The school has been notified and counselors are available to provide students and staff with emotional support.

Crime scene services and the police department’s detective bureau assisted with the investigation.