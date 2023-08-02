NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police are notifying the community of a telemarketing campaign to raise funds.

The Northampton Police Association will be conducting a telemarketing fundraising drive through August 31st between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Police say the donation collectors will have a Northampton Police Association identification card displayed on their person.

The funds provide financial assistance to area organizations such as youth activities, charities, and sports. The association donated more than $15,000 last year.

If you have any questions regarding the drive, contact the Northampton Public Safety Center at 413-587-1100, Northampton Police Association President, Officer Steve Digiammo at 413-587-1100, or Paul Williams from TCI America at 508-789-7275.