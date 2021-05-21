Temporary closure of Flat Rock Brook Bridge in Ware May 24-28

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Flat Rock Brook Bridge that carries Route 9 over Flat Rock Brook in Ware will have temporary closures while road resurfacing work is done.

The closures will occur Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28, during overnight hours, from 7:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Drivers will be directed to follow the detour signage in place to guide drivers through the work area and utilize Anderson Road, Route 32, and Gould Road.

This work is part of the Belchertown/Ware resurfacing and related work along sections of Route 9 project.