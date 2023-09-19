SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has issued an advisory for a temporary closure of Route 116 in South Hadley.

The road will close at 7 a.m. Saturday, September 23rd, and remain closed until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Route 116 northbound will be detoured to Route 202 to Route 33 and back to Route 116 in both directions. .

Drivers should expect delays as the road remains closed until Sunday, September 24.