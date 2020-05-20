Temporary emergency shelter in Northampton to close this weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s temporary emergency shelter, located at Northampton High School, is closing this Saturday.

The emergency shelter was a place for Covid-19 negative people without a place to live to stay to practice social distancing and to ease the burden on local shelters. The emergency shelter was set up on April 1, in a partnership between ServiceNet and the City of Northampton.

At its peak the shelter housed 60 people. Now, Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz says that number has dropped dramatically.

Mayor Narkewicz says they’ve reached a point where they believe it is safe to close the temporary shelter and transition people back to the other existing shelters in the city.

“Because of the weather people are not staying in the shelter during the day,” Narkewicz said, “and so we’re concerned about the risks of having a larger congregate shelter and the possibility of someone inadvertently bringing the virus back into it.”

The city is working on installing portable bathrooms and hand washing stations downtown for vulnerable populations to use.

Last week, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency closed the Northampton-based regional isolation and recovery shelter for Covid-19 positive vulnerable residents.