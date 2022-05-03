AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst will honor ten of its most talented and accomplished graduating seniors during the Undergraduate Commencement on Friday, May 13 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium beginning at 4:30 p.m.
the students that will be honored are:
- Jasmine Bogle – Biomedical Engineering.
- Elodie Carel – Psychology and a Bachelor’s Degree with Individual Concentration in Disability Studies.
- Julia Stone Fox – Political Science and Environmental Science.
- Zachary James Glanz – Middle Eastern Studies with a secondary major in Chinese Language and Literature.
- Jacqueline Victoria Grundfast – Bachelor’s Degree with Individual Concentration in Biomedical Ethics and Policy, and a degree in Psychology.
- Alanna Joachim – Civil Engineering and a minor in Engineering Management.
- Sarah Kaunfer – Microbiology.
- Kanon Kobata – Food Science with a second Bachelor’s Degree in Individual Concentration in Sustainable Food Business.
- Adam Maciej Lechowicz – Computer Science, Political Science.
- Ogbonnaya Okereke – Public Health.
Two graduating seniors will be recognized during the commencement ceremony for their leadership and executive ability as Jack Welch Scholars. They are Zachary Evan Carter who graduates with a major in operations and information management, and Raveena Dookhan, who graduates with a degree in biomedical engineering and minors in engineering management and math.