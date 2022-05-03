AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst will honor ten of its most talented and accomplished graduating seniors during the Undergraduate Commencement on Friday, May 13 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium beginning at 4:30 p.m.

According to the news release sent to 22News by UMass, the students that will be honored are:

Jasmine Bogle – Biomedical Engineering.

Elodie Carel – Psychology and a Bachelor's Degree with Individual Concentration in Disability Studies.

Julia Stone Fox – Political Science and Environmental Science.

Zachary James Glanz – Middle Eastern Studies with a secondary major in Chinese Language and Literature.

Jacqueline Victoria Grundfast – Bachelor's Degree with Individual Concentration in Biomedical Ethics and Policy, and a degree in Psychology.

Alanna Joachim – Civil Engineering and a minor in Engineering Management.

Sarah Kaunfer – Microbiology.

Kanon Kobata – Food Science with a second Bachelor's Degree in Individual Concentration in Sustainable Food Business.

Adam Maciej Lechowicz – Computer Science, Political Science.

Ogbonnaya Okereke – Public Health.

Courtesy of UMass Amherst Top Row, left to right: Jasmine Bogle, Elodie Carel, Julia Stone Fox, Zachary James Glanz, Jacqueline Victoria Grundfast

Bottom Row, left to right: Alanna Joachim, Sarah Kaunfer, Kanon Kobata, Adam Maciej Lechowicz, Obinnaya Okereke

Two graduating seniors will be recognized during the commencement ceremony for their leadership and executive ability as Jack Welch Scholars. They are Zachary Evan Carter who graduates with a major in operations and information management, and Raveena Dookhan, who graduates with a degree in biomedical engineering and minors in engineering management and math.