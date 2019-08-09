The 164th Middlefield Fair kicks off Friday

MIDDLEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s fair season in western Massachusetts and one of the oldest fairs begins Friday!

The 164th Middlefield Fair kicked off Friday afternoon and runs through Sunday.

Organized by the Highland Cultural Society, when the fair first began in the 1800s its purpose was to educate farmers and show off cattle from the area.

Certain traditions still remain but some new events have been added as well.

Erin Judge, of the Highland Agricultural Society, told 22News, “It started off agricultural and we still have those agricultural aspects but now we’ve added a truck pool, garden tractor pull.”

Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and kids under the age of 12 are free.