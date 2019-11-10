The Amherst half marathon, 5K kicks off at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst half marathon and 5K starts Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m. at Umass Amherst.

The race will start and end at Haigis Mall. Drivers should expect road closures, detours, and delays as a result of the races taking place.

President’s Drive is closed from 6:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The southbound lanes of North Pleasant Street, East Pleasant Street, and South Pleasant street from Massachusetts Avenue to Snell Street will all be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.

All streets directly on the race route will be impacted by the almost 1,000 racers.

The Town of Amherst is asking drivers to use extreme caution if you have to drive on one of the roads being used for the race route.