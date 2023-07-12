SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses across western Massachusetts are finding ways to keep going, even when mother nature is not on their side.

The Boathouse in South Hadley sits right on the Connecticut river. Even with the high water levels, it remains open with limited parking.

Markus Baran, an employee at Boathouse spoke with 22News, to find out if the weather has stopped its dedicated customers from coming to the restaurant, “I think that we are attracting more people just because they are so interested and want to see it. It’s actually really disheartening just because I lived here my whole life and I’ve never seen it this bad, with the flooding. My family just got a boat last year, so we are actually super upset that we wont be able to go out and use it for a little while.”

Individuals there told 22News that the docks will take sometime to rebuild, but The Boathouse will stay open with live music throughout the weekend.