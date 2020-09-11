The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts receives donation for ‘Brown Bag: Food for Elders’ Program

Barnhardt-check-presentation: left, Jillian Morgan, Corporate Relations Officer, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Mark Thibodeau, Plant Manager, Barnhardt Manufacturing Co., Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, and Katie Myers, Head of Quality, Barnhardt Manufacturing Co.(The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts)

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A generous donation is expected to help feed hundreds of families across western Massachusetts.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts received a donation from Barnhardt Manufacturing Company to provide hunger-relief to western Massachusetts families.

According to a news release sent to 22News from The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, $10,000 will help fund food to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic for the Brown Bag: Food for Elders program. The food truck delivers food to more than 8,550 senior citizens a month at 45 councils on aging across western Massachusetts.

“We are very grateful for Barnhart’s commitment to feeding our neighbors in need — especially elders at this critical moment during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of the Food Bank. “This generous donation will provide the equivalent of 40,000 healthy meals.”

The Barnhardt Manufacturing Company is a 120-year-old family owned business. The Colrain facility employees more than 50 workers and has owned the Colrain facility since 2007. It processes raw cotton, purifying it for use as hygienic material in medical and personal products, including swabs used for COVID-19 tests and Tampax tampons.

“We are proud to help provide nutritious meals for elders in the Colrain region, particularly at a time when the pandemic is restricting activities and creating deeper needs,” said Lewis Barnhardt, president and chief operating officer. “We are committed to supporting our communities.”