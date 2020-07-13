The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts receives donation for hunger relief

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A generous donation is expected to help feed hundreds of families across western Massachusetts.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts received a grant from The Darden Foundation to provide hunger-relief to western Massachusetts families.

According to a news release sent to 22News from The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, $3,000 will help fund food to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, including programs like the Brown Bag: Food for Elders program.

“At this critical time, the need for emergency food is great. We are extremely grateful to The Darden Foundation for their generous support of our mission to feed households in need throughout our region.” Lillian Baulding, Communications and Engagement Officer at The Food Bank

The Darden Foundation supports families with food insecurity in communities across the United States through their partnership with Feeding America and their network of 200 food banks across the nation.