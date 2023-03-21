AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Athletics at UMass Amherst announced a $1 million gift to renovate the current training facility for the men’s and women’s cross country and track and field teams.

The funds will go toward the Athletics Department’s $8 million project to create an indoor performance center for the cross country and track and field programs.

The money was gifted from “The Greys,” a group of distance runners who competed from 1977-1979 on the UMass men’s cross country teams. They were referred to as the “The Greys” due to practicing in university issued grey t-shirts and shorts.

The Greys

John Legere ’80

“I am pleased to join my lifelong friends in supporting UMass distance running in hopes that future team members may enjoy the same benefits that we obtained and enjoy to this day.”

Glenn Lyle ’80

“I was a walk on to the cross country team in 1976. I was somewhat starstruck to be able to run with future All-Americans and All-New England runners. Working hard to compete to be a member of a nationally ranked team helped me stay focused on my studies, which eventually led me to medical school. I was not a star but felt I contributed in a small part to a great team. The friends I made then have remained among my best friends to this day. I want current and future UMass runners to experience the same thing I did. Not only to compete in college but to be part of nationally ranked team.”

Mike Morris ’80

“My time at UMass was one of the treasures in my life. The unbreakable bonds formed, long lasting friendships and quality academics have been a foundation to build my life moving forward. I hope this gift allows future cross country and track and field athletes to enjoy their time at UMass, build strong relationships and prosper the way my teammates and I have.”

Lou Panaccione ’79

“My years at UMass produced an educational foundation that also included lifelong friends and a work ethic that has translated into a satisfying business career. I want to see future cross country and track and field athletes get the same satisfaction and success from their UMass experience.”

Michael Quinn ’79

“UMass became much more than the educational and athletic experience I had expected going into it in 1975. The education prepared me for opportunities that came my way, which led to a very successful professional career. The athletics introduced me to my teammates, many who would become my closest lifelong friends. This contribution to revitalize “The Cage” is our way of helping to create a space where the cross country and track and field teams can come together to train.”

Matt Wolff ’79

“Growing up in Springfield my attachment to the University began long before attending UMass. I feel fortunate to have had the experience of running cross country and track and it is a privilege to be in a position to be able to give back to the University and its distance running program.”

Tom Wolff ’78

“I cherish the memories from my four years at UMass and the friendship bonds formed then with my teammates that have endured for going on 50 years. UMass is a special place, and my gift is an investment in the future success of UMass cross country and track and field, and a bridge from the legacy of excellence created by Ken O’Brien and Julie LaFreniere to the present-day men’s and women’s programs.”

The project will consist of a track-specific surface and offer space for jumping and throwing events, along with a sprint straight-away on the lower lever. The second level will feature a practice track along with space for non-impact training.

The athletic department has set June 30th to reach a $5 million goal raised through private philanthropy. For more information visit theminutemenclub.com/performance-center.

“This is a testament to the life-long bonds that are formed when student-athletes train, compete and strive for a common purpose together,” said Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford. “They have stayed connected with each other and through their tremendous engagement with UMass, including multiple philanthropic investments, have helped move our cross country and track and field programs forward. This group commitment is the ultimate indicator of how much UMass positively impacted their lives.”