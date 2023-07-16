NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The severe weather throughout the region on Sunday has impacted already rising water levels. Just as communities began recovering from last week’s rainfall new storms saturated areas throughout western Massachusetts.

Though conditions are expected to dry out overnight, a flood watch does remain in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 2 a.m. Monday morning. The Hampshire County city of Northampton has been dealing with flooding conditions, just like most of the western part of the state.

On one street by Northampton High School Sunday, a family was trying to clear out the drains on the road with flooding on nearby Elm Street and Ormond Drive posing a risk to drivers.

“I’ve seen it get pretty high, I don’t think I’ve seen a car stall out trying to get through here, but I’ve seen it get high enough where you can’t really walk across it,” expressed Galen Fowels of Northampton.

According to the National Weather Service, observations of the Mill river indicated it was just above flood stage as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

22News spoke with a couple out of state visitors there like Cheryl Fulmer of Fort Myers, Florida about the sheer amount of rain hitting the Northeast this summer. “Nature’s going to do what it wants, but some of it becomes harmful to us, farming you know, environmental. How long will it take for the waters to recede and what do they leave behind?”

Contaminants in the water, including untreated sewage can pose a health risk. The city of Northampton has encouraged residents to be cautious around flooded areas.