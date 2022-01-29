The impacts of the snowstorm in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – There weren’t a lot of cars on the road Saturday morning but the plows were out in South Hadley.



Some people didn’t seem to mind the first big snowstorm of the season. “Oh my gosh we haven’t had a storm like this in awhile it’s kind of, it actually kind of exciting, I’m enjoying it,” said Janice Mazzallo of South Hadley.

It’s always a lot easier to deal with a storm like this when you’re prepared for it and you’re planning to take a trip to somewhere warmer. “Got everything I needed inside. I’m actually leaving for Florida in a couple of days so I didn’t want to get too many things in the house but I got everything I needed, all the comforts of home,” said Janice Mazzallo.

Strong gusty winds blew the snow around and reduced visibility. The blowing and drifting snow made it very difficult to get an accurate measurement. You could even see on some driveways where the wind had blown the snow away and the bare pavement was showing.