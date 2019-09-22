The Northampton Record Fair is back

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Record Fair will take place Sunday until 5:00 p.m. in the downtown area.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the fair will be at Union Station Banquets on 125 Pleasant Street.

Admission is free after 11:00 a.m!

Local and regional record dealers from around the North East are bringing out thousands of vinyl records and CDs for sale. 50 tables with 60-70,000 records and CDs in three rooms! Justin Cohen, Media Relations

Visitors can enjoy food and drinks from Platform Sports Bar after 11:30 a.m.