“The Nutcracker” makes seasonal debut at Northampton music theatre

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Christmas staple returned to the historic Northampton Academy of Music Theatre Friday night.

The Pioneer Valley Ballet’s The Nutcracker made its seasonal debut.

This year’s performance features more than 250 dancers from towns throughout western Massachusetts.

“I love being here because I see a lot of commitment from the folks behind the scenes and from the kids and families involved,” said Raum Aron, a guest artist. “Being a professional dancer, that is a wonderful experience to come and be a part of the community.”

There are five remaining shows, along with two new special performances featuring up-close interaction with the stories star character Clara.