The one gift card everyone may want this Christmas

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Insa, a marijuana dispensary in Easthampton, is the first dispensary in the state to sell gift cards.

According to a news release sent to 22News, “Insa believes that this is the one gift card that everyone will actually want and use this holiday season.”

The gift cards can be purchased and redeemed at any Insa dispensary including, Insa Easthampton, newly opened Insa Salem, and Insa’s medical-only facility, Insa Springfield. Customers can also add a gift card to their cart if shopping online.

The dispensary also offers gift sets with an assortment of products and accessories. You must be 21 or older to purchase or redeem an Insa Gift Card.

