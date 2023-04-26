NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A more safe and accessible downtown Northampton was the topic of discussion during an online MassDOT public forum Wednesday night.

The public had the chance to see the proposed Downtown Complete Streets Corridor and Intersection Improvements on the Main Street project in the city. It includes improvements to sidewalks, a new separated bike lane, new curbing, pavement markings, crosswalks, and signage.

It will also include adjustments at crossings and signals at intersections to be more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.

Concerns were raised on how this will impact handicap parking in the city. Disabilities Access Advocate, Scott Gricker saying, “This will have a great negative impact on the town, and what can be done for people with disabilities?”

Stephanie Weyer of Toole Design told 22News that plans are not finalized and they will continue to hone in on accessible parking locations and numbers.

The estimated cost of the project is roughly $20 million. Construction is slated to begin in the summer of 2025.