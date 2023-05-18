HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A local farm is reopening its farm-to-table restaurant for the season Thursday.

The Shack 181 is the restaurant part of the North Hadley Sugar Shack farm located at 181 River Drive in Hadley. It is owned by Joe and Shelly Boisvert for more than 25 years. They have been serving maple sugar breakfasts for years but have since opened the seasonal grill in 2021.

The menu includes food crafted by Chef Gilly Cruz from their farm-style grill, pizza, their own maple root beer, local craft brews, wines, and ciders. Seating is available inside the rustic dining room, next to a tent-covered garden patio.

The Shack 181 is open from May through October on Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and live music on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The market is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. that offers grass-fed beef, steaks, poultry, and pork along with homemade pies and more. The gardenscape has spring annuals and mulch for sale as well.