The youth of Amherst to march for Black Lives Matter movement

Hampshire County

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A Black Lives Matter march is being held by the youth of Amherst starting at Amherst Regional High School at 1 p.m Friday.

According to the Facebook event, the march is being led by black and brown youth of western Massachusetts. The march will start at Amherst Regional High School and go to the Amherst Common and is expected to end around 4:30 p.m.

The Facebook event states, “the black youth of Amherst are ready to be seen and heard and are ready to take action to the injustices that have been happening int heir communities and in other communities at large.

Youth and volunteers will be meeting at the Amherst Regional High School at 1:30 p.m. and will start the march for 2 p.m.

