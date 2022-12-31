NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – So you wanna go to First Night but the fireworks are already underway? No problem! There’s still pins available, but don’t wait too long.

Director of the Northampton Arts Council, Brian Foote told 22News, “After nine o’clock you won’t be able to purchase a pin, so get your online orders and everything in before nine o’clock tonight. Because you won’t be able to purchase a pin after that.”

You can order online at the first night website and you’ll pick that up on the second floor of Thornes Marketplace. You can also purchase pins in person at the Senior Center, 33 Hawley Street, and the Academy of Music all the way to 9 p.m. It’s 20 dollars if you buy on Saturday but, organizers say it’s well worth it.

“There’s great performances after 6 p.m. There’s about 30 of them,” Foote continued.

Those performances are a highlight for locals and visitors alike.

“Getting people to come out and engage with art and be a community together a regional community is why I do my lob. It’s my passion,” expressed Foote.

“I think its cool. It something. It’s very small town,” said Mark Lampert.

“I really like coming down here. It’s a very entertaining, very diverse community,” added Eric Bennett.

What about that parking? Well, it’s for free on the streets and in all municipal and Smith College lots…except for the parking garage.

Just one more thing, if you’re headed out soon, don’t park nearby the Hotel Northampton. Parking is banned about a block in every direction starting at seven tonight from the Hotel Crosswalk, to Armory Street, and along Main from Strong Avenue to Gothic Street. The parking ban starts at eight and the same streets close to traffic at 11:15 p.m.

Performances across town will wrap at 11:30 p.m. to give everyone time to assemble to ring in the New Year.