Theta Chi letter asks UMass Amherst to protect frat members amid sexual assault allegations

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Student frustration continues to grow at UMass Amherst, following allegations of sexual assault at the Theta Chi Fraternity Chapter.

At this time, UMass has announced it will provide additional resources for victims. However, no disciplinary action appears to be in place for the fraternity. Multiple protests took place outside the fraternity last week. One of those protests led to a car being flipped over. Students think the Theta Chi Fraternity should face disciplinary measures.





Photos: Theta Chi Fraternity at UMass Amherst

The University sent an email condemning violent forms of protests. Another email was sent, listing off resources for victims of sexual assault. The National Theta Chi sent a letter to the university’s Chancellor, asking the administration to support the members of the fraternity.

Students protested outside the fraternity house and resulted in broken windows of buildings and vehicles. Protesters also flipped a vehicle outside of the house. That letter states, “To date, no truthful and verified information has emerged regarding any sexual assault having occurred…”

It goes on to request the university protect the members of the frat, students oppose this idea and say more needs to be done to hold the fraternity accountable.

22News spoke with one student, Peter Bruning, who says the university still needs to do more, telling 22News, “I think the email they sent was horrible. I don’t think it addressed anything that was supposed to be addressed. I get where they’re coming from because there isn’t any evidence and no one’s come forward yet but at the same time, you’ve got to do something. You deserve to be able to go out and have a good time without feeling scared for your own safety.”

Tuesday night, the university did hold an open forum for students to ask questions directly to administrators. 22News did reach out to UMass for comment Wednesday but did not hear back.