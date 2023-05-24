EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The third community meet-and-greet for interim superintendent candidates took place Wednesday night in Easthampton.

Residents came out for the third meet and greet to speak with Roland Joyal, who is the current executive director of Lower Pioneer Valley Education Collaborative in West Springfield.

Joyal says that in his role he allocated a $27 million budget, to bring financial stability to the schools, along with gaining electric school buses.

He has worked in the Pioneer Valley for over 30 years and previously served as an Assistant Superintendent at Chicopee Public Schools. Joyal tells 22News what he’d hope to make happen if elected to fill the interim superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools vacancy.

“Moving on from what just happened recently to showcase all the great things that are happening here in the Easthampton Public Schools, from their plays to the We the People Championship, their sports accomplishments,” Joyal said. “There are just so many things we can do to get the public reengaged and all the good things happening in Easthampton.”

Meet-and-greets will continue until May 25 at Easthampton High School. Interviews will take place June 3 through 5, with a decision possible on June 12.