LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – A recommendation by the Department of Veterans Affairs to close the VA Medical center in Leeds has sparked outrage. 22News spoke with Congressman Jim McGovern Monday after he sent a letter to Department of Veterans Affairs, urging it to reconsider it’s recommendation.

Nearly every member of the states congressional delegation have joined this call to action. The VA closure recommendation cites significant maintenance issues, investment requirements and engineering challenges at the building. However, removing these services from the area could leave local veterans no where to turn for the care they need.

Congressman McGovern says the closure makes no sense, “Are they going to have to drive many miles to get care? Again, this cannot happen. Our Veterans deserve better. Even the discussion of potential closure has caused a great deal of anxiety among the veteran community.”

If the facility closes, over 20,000 Veterans the center currently serves would have to travel to the eastern part of the state, Connecticut, or New York for care. Those against the closing argue there is not enough public transportation for this and its too far a distance for those in poor health to travel.

McGovern is set to host an informational listening session on Wednesday at the Florence VFW Post to hear from local veterans and their families about how the closure would impact them.