WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – One Halloween-obsessed family in Ware have turned their home into something straight out of a horror movie, and locals are absolutely loving it.

The “Haunt on Highland” in Ware might be the spookiest house in western Massachusetts, and certainly a must-visit, especially on trick-or-treating night in Ware. Since mid-August, Samantha Hart and her family have been meticulously setting up this wonderland of wicked frights.

The house is adorned with dozens of ghouls, vampires, skeletons, and jack-o-lanterns. From zombified babies munching on brains to a gigantic spider’s nest that seems to be taking over the roof, there is something to feast your eyes (and your soul) on everywhere you look.

What sets this Halloween display apart is that on trick-or-treating night, which is Saturday, October 28th from 5 to 8 p.m., it transforms into a walk-through haunt! That means trick-or-treaters may be able to get some candy, and some screams on the way out. Hart told 22News about the multiple scenes and themes that guests will meander their way through; including a graveyard filled with skeletal sights, and souls screaming to come alive.

Beyond the graveyard, you might stumble upon an evil carnival, complete with a manic monkey eagerly awaiting your arrival at the ticket booth. Be wary of the giant spider’s nest that seems to suffocate the very house. Have you ever seen a spider that big?

Decapitated heads, and bloodied weapons jut out from the ground, accompanied by ghouls waiting to suck the soul out of their next victim. It blurs the line between a home Halloween setup and a professional haunted house as you venture through the scenes.

Did I mention zombies? Because there are a ton of them. They come in all ages at this home too! From zombie babies munching on brains to a zombie caretaker that is doing a fantastic job at making sure those little flesh-eating creatures stay in their crib!

Creepy dolls of all sizes seem to greet every visitor before entering the home, and I’m sure doubles as a great security investment as well. Other creative scenes include a rotten pumpkin patch, butcher shop, and a scene inspired by the horror franchise, Silent Hill.

While impressive during the day, the Haunt on Highland truly comes alive when the sun sets. Vivid colored lights illuminate the props and animatronics, giving them an eerie life of their own!

The Hart family really knows how to do Halloween, going the extra mile to DIY many of their props, ensuring a realistic and haunting experience. Sam, a horror enthusiast herself, mentions that this is their passion. The best part? The attention and appreciation they receive from the community.

The night of trick-or-treating will be the ideal time to visit if you’re in the Ware area, that is the last Saturday of the month, October 28, from 5 – 8 p.m. All animatronics will be turned on, and for the first time ever, they will allow guests to walk through the entire setup, elevating the scare factor of this home haunt.

For more information about the Haunt on Highland, be sure to check them out on Facebook for all updates and direct contact with the owner.