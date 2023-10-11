SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Spiders on the roof is where I draw the line, but flamingos?

22News viewer Rose Letourneau of South Hadley sent several photos of her house decorated for Halloween in what she said took two weeks to set up with the help of friends.

Can we get back to the flamingos, if you zoom in, skeletons are riding them! 🤣

There is definitely a story behind all this setup.

18 flamingos

9 spiders on the roof

Giant standing wolf

Flying witch

Headless Horseman

2 nuns, floating in the back

I spy Mickey Mouse in a skeleton costume

A skeleton in a bear costume with a pumpkin head

Grim Reaper

Graveyard with a grave digger

Let’s just take a moment to look at the giant skeleton. It lights up and has a pumpkin head. In front of it, there are three regular-sized smiling skeletons decked out with one of them holding a leash to a zombie-looking creature.

Wait, there’s a skeleton in the witch’s cauldron and another one being attacked by a giant spider!

Ok a giant tarantula on the porch surrounded by spider web, 🕸🕷 EEK… I’m done!

IMAGE COMPARE: Take a look at the photos going from daylight to darkness:

PHOTOS: Orginal photos sent to 22News

There are so many decorations that I can’t keep track. All in all, this house came out amazing!! 22News would love to see your Halloween spirit, email us your photos and video to Reportit@wwlp.com.