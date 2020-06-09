Thornes Market in Northampton resumes business

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As retail establishments have the green light to reopen, a popular Northampton business has reopened its doors.

About half of the retail stores in Thornes Market is back open Tuesday, but there are several changes made to the shopping center to help keep everyone safe during these challenging times. When you walk into Thornes Marketplace now, you’ll be greeted with a hand sanitizer station at its entrances.

The Northampton business, which reopened its doors Monday, is just one of many Massachusetts retail stores taking precautions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The shopping center has been closed since March, when Gov. Baker ordered all non essential businesses to close amid the pandemic, and You’ll notice a few changes the next time you shop at Thornes.

There is signage throughout the building, reminding customers, retailers and employees to social distance. There are also markings on the floor, directing two way traffic.

Thornes Marketplace Marketing Director Jody Doele told 22News, “We are following the state protocols around capacity numbers. Each of the stores has a capacity numbers which they will be managing at their doors. Thornes has a capacity number for its common space, which is the space we share.”

Doele said 50 percent of the stores are currently open. They expect the rest of the stores to follow suit, opening by either this weekend or early next week.

You must wear a mask if you are entering Thornes. There are employees outside the entrances to make sure people are abiding by the regulations.