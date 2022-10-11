NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A mural project has been in the works for the past two weeks at Thornes Marketplace in Northampton. The painting process took just about two weeks and is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

The artist, Ernesto Maranje, is from Florida and was chosen from 87 applicants for this $20,000 project. The mural is a nature-inspired work that is now sprawled across the 67-foot-high and 50-foot-wide structure.

Ernesto told 22News about how he conquered his fear of heights to get this project done, “For me, I’m scared of heights so it’s a big roller coaster, so it’s like I get used to it and then I come down, and then I have to get used to it again… it’s just up and down for me.”

“I play calming music, words of support, hand him the brushes,” said Hillary, Ernesto’s wife.

While this is not the first time Ernesto has painted on a structure that high, it is the first time that he, with help from his wife Hillary, painted a mural in Massachusetts. This mural project was funded by a grant from the city of Northampton.