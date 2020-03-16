Thorne’s Marketplace temporarily closes as part of coronavirus precautions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Small businesses are taking a hit as many are forced to close amid COVID-19 concerns. One of them, Thorne’s Marketplace.

Starting Monday, Thornes will be closed for 15 days. This is to ensure that everyone stays safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Thornes is home to many small businesses, which will be taking a financial hit for the next couple of weeks.

We spoke to Jane Wick who used to own a small business in downtown Northampton gave us her thoughts on the closing.

Wick told 22News, “You close for a couple of days even and it starts to hurt you financially. But to go for two weeks and be closed, I don’t have a store anymore but I can only imagine how difficult that is.”

In the meantime, Thorne’s staff will be cleaning it’s building to ensure everything remains sanitary. They will re-evaluate if they need to stay closed longer in the next week or so.