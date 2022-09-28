NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The backside of Thornes Marketplace in Northampton will become the canvas for a new mural beginning Wednesday.

The Florida artist, Ernesto Maranje, will paint one of his nature-inspired works, featuring weaver birds and raccoons, on the 67-foot-high by 50-foot-wide building. The new installation was funded by a $20,000 grant from the city of Northampton.

“Weaver birds have continuously been a symbol in my work. I imagine that they are the ones constructing my pieces, weaving together leaves, twigs, flowers to create the finished piece,” Maranje said. “The weaver birds are the composers of the design.”

Maranje is doing this art project to help inform the public and celebrate the enhancement of Thornes and all of downtown Northampton. He will begin painting the week of September 28 at Thornes Marketplace.