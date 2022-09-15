AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst BID Block Party is back! The Amherst Business Improvement District celebrated the return of their block party with over 5,000 guest.

The annual party was cancelled the last two year’s due to the concern of spreading coronavirus. The event featured live performances, food, a beer garden and an open house for The Drake performance art venue.

“This is the biggest event of the year for Amherst. We’re hoping to do more but we really wanted this one to be special because we had to take the last two years off because of the pandemic, so we went all out for this one,” said Gabrielle Gould, Executive Director of Amherst BID.

The block party typically brings residents of all ages together as well as Amherst College students as the fall semester kicks-off.