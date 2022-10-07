NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Paradise City Arts Festival starts Saturday, bringing together artists and art appreciators at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton.

Planning something at this scale starts in February but now it’s about the final touches

before the gates open Saturday at 10 a.m.

“There are more than 200 artists here from all over the country and we have everything from jewelry, little stuff, to big stuff like sculpture.” Linda Post the Funding Director, Paradise City Arts Festival

Speaking of sculptures, how about a steampunk spaceship? 22News caught up with the artist James Kitchen. The ship is based on the vision of 19th-century author Jules Verne who dreamed of going to the moon.

“My ultimate goal, it’s gonna go to libraries and schools all through the area and I hope to create a sense of imagination and creativity in young kinds to imagine and think about things.” James Kitchen

The festival runs from Saturday through Monday. They’re expecting to see about 10,000 people over the course of that time, but with the weather looking good they’re hoping to top that.

