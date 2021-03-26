Three arrested in Ware after police conduct search warrant

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested by several police departments along with the ATF after a search warrant was conducted on School Street in Ware Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Ware Police Detective Kyle Whitcomb, officers located heroin, crack cocaine, prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and cash consistent with a high level narcotics distribution business.

Officers from the Ware, Monson, Warren, West Brookfield and the ATF provided assistance during the search on 21 School Street.

Tyler LaRose (30) is charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug, Subsequent Offense

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, Subsequent Offense

Possession with intent to distribute a Class E drug, Subsequent Offense

Possession of a Class B drug

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Ashley Leneau (29) is charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug, Subsequent Offense

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, Subsequent Offense

Possession with intent to distribute a Class E drug, Subsequent Offense

Possession of a Class B drug, Subsequent Offense

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Amy Lemon (43) is charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug, Subsequent Offense

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, Subsequent Offense

Possession with intent to distribute a Class E drug, Subsequent Offense

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Bail was set for LaRose at $10,0000, Leneau’s bail was set for $5,000, both are being held at the Hampshire County House of Corrections awaiting their arraignments in Eastern Hampshire District Courthouse in Belchertown. Lemon was released on personal recognizance.