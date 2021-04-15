Three arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Northampton

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are facing drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Northampton.

According to Northampton Police, officers pulled over a vehicle on King Street for speeding at around 2:45 Thursday morning.

Officers found that the three people inside the vehicle had over 375 bags of heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone and brass knuckles in their possession.

Photo: Northampton Police Department

The people in the car were arrested on drug charges.

The driver is also facing additional charges but those were not specified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today