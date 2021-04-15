Three arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are facing drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Northampton.
According to Northampton Police, officers pulled over a vehicle on King Street for speeding at around 2:45 Thursday morning.
Officers found that the three people inside the vehicle had over 375 bags of heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone and brass knuckles in their possession.
The people in the car were arrested on drug charges.
The driver is also facing additional charges but those were not specified.