Three arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are facing drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Northampton.

According to Northampton Police, officers pulled over a vehicle on King Street for speeding at around 2:45 Thursday morning.

Officers found that the three people inside the vehicle had over 375 bags of heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone and brass knuckles in their possession.

Photo: Northampton Police Department

The people in the car were arrested on drug charges.

The driver is also facing additional charges but those were not specified.