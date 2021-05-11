Three County Fair awards $2,500 to local scholarship recipients

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – America’s longest continuous agricultural fair, the Three County Fair has selected their 2021 scholarship award recipients.

Applicants are chosen on academics, extra-curricular activities, application presentation, future study plans, and involvement in agriculture.

The fair manages the Raymond & Josephine Duda Scholarship which was established in 2014 by Raymond & Josephine Duda of Easthampton, who operated one of the area’s largest dairy farms.

This year’s Duda Scholarship winner is Jack Zina of Hadley who is graduating from Hopkins Academy and has plans to major in Business Agriculture.

Three other area high school students were also selected to receive a scholarship from the Three County Fair, including, Madeline Jenkins and Lane Jablonski, both of Westhampton, and Amanda Rae Willard of Northampton.

The Hampshire, Franklin & Hampden County Agricultural Society operates the Three County Fair, recognized by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture as the oldest on-going fair in continuous operation in the United States.