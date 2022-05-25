NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Three County Fair announced on Wednesday has selected its 2022 scholarship award recipients.
According to the news release sent to 22News by Three County Fair, applicants are scored on academics, extra-curricular activities, application presentation, future study plans, and involvement in agriculture, including the annual Labor Day weekend Fair. The fair awarded its first scholarship in 1867.
Three County Fair manages the prestigious Raymond & Josephine Duda Scholarship. The Duda Scholarship
was established in 2014 by Raymond & Josephine Duda of Easthampton, who operated one of the area’s largest dairy farms.
The 2022 scholarship recipients are:
- Student: Andrew Bostrom of Greenfield, MA
- High School: Greenfield High School
- Attending: College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University
- Major: Biometry & Statistics
- Award: $1,000. – Raymond & Josephine Duda Scholarship
- Student: Emily Molnar
- High School: Northampton High School
- Attending: University of New Hampshire
- Major: Zoology
- Award: $500. – Three County Fair Scholarship
- Student: Lyssa Tirrell of Westhampton, MA
- High School: Hampshire Regional High School
- Attending: Lasell University
- Major: History
- Award: $500. – Three County Fair Scholarship
- Student: Grace Koehler of Hadley, MA
- High School: Hopkins Academy
- Attending: Holyoke Community College
- Major: Foundations of Health
- Award: $500. – Three County Fair Scholarship
- Student: Yukiyo Ueki of Amherst, MA
- High School: Amherst Regional High School
- Attending: Northeastern University
- Major: Mechanical Engineering
- Award: $500. – Three County Fair Scholarship
- Student: Joseph Hanna of Chicopee, MA
- High School: Chicopee Comprehensive High School
- Attending: UMass-Amherst
- Major: Music Composition and Oboe Performance
- Award: $500. – Three County Fair Scholarship
- Student: Nathan Hanna of Chicopee, MA
- High School: Chicopee Comprehensive High School
- Attending: Merrimack College
- Major: Business
- Award: $500. – Three County Fair Scholarship