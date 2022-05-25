NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Three County Fair announced on Wednesday has selected its 2022 scholarship award recipients.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Three County Fair, applicants are scored on academics, extra-curricular activities, application presentation, future study plans, and involvement in agriculture, including the annual Labor Day weekend Fair. The fair awarded its first scholarship in 1867.

Three County Fair manages the prestigious Raymond & Josephine Duda Scholarship. The Duda Scholarship

was established in 2014 by Raymond & Josephine Duda of Easthampton, who operated one of the area’s largest dairy farms.

The 2022 scholarship recipients are:

Student: Andrew Bostrom of Greenfield, MA

High School: Greenfield High School

Attending: College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University

Major: Biometry & Statistics

Award: $1,000. – Raymond & Josephine Duda Scholarship

Student: Emily Molnar

High School: Northampton High School

Attending: University of New Hampshire

Major: Zoology

Award: $500. – Three County Fair Scholarship

Student: Lyssa Tirrell of Westhampton, MA

High School: Hampshire Regional High School

Attending: Lasell University

Major: History

Award: $500. – Three County Fair Scholarship

Student: Grace Koehler of Hadley, MA

High School: Hopkins Academy

Attending: Holyoke Community College

Major: Foundations of Health

Award: $500. – Three County Fair Scholarship

Student: Yukiyo Ueki of Amherst, MA

High School: Amherst Regional High School

Attending: Northeastern University

Major: Mechanical Engineering

Award: $500. – Three County Fair Scholarship

Student: Joseph Hanna of Chicopee, MA

High School: Chicopee Comprehensive High School

Attending: UMass-Amherst

Major: Music Composition and Oboe Performance

Award: $500. – Three County Fair Scholarship