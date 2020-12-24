Three County Fair closes for winter and makes cuts, furloughs due to COVID-19 shutdown

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Three County Fair has closed for the winter and instituted staff cuts and furloughs to help the organization survive due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the cuts will affect each staff member, and included a 14 percent salary reduction for senior management and staggered furloughs for all employees.

Furloughs could be extended if the fairgrounds are unable to host events in the spring that were postponed in 2020. Some of those events include over a dozen different horse shows from April to October as well as festivals and concerts.

At the beginning of 2020, the Three County Fair completed 2019 as its most successful year since horse racing ending at the fairgrounds in 2005. According to the news release, since the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair could run out of reserves sooner rather than later because of reoccurring operational expenses and more than one million dollars lost in event revenue in 2020.

“Like the majority of businesses, 2020 has been a struggle and we have been cutting operational

expenses since the shutdown, but we are now activating contingency plans that will extend our lifespan a little longer” James Przypek, General Manager of the Three County Fair said. “The organization would be out of money already if it weren’t for the original Federal CARES Act, the Fair’s vision to invest in a solar system more than eight years ago, a prominent winter storage business, along with the generosity of many of our Directors.”

The Fair received a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Loan in mid-May, which has since been used and forgiven by its lender and the SBA. Przypek said the loan helped them for the time being as they were able to keep everyone employed and work non-stop with their event partners preparing to host events under the state’s guidelines over the summer and into the fall.

The fairgrounds is hoping the Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act gets passed because the legislation would provide $500 million dollars in grant money to rescue fair organizations like the Three County Fair.

22News Reporter Sydney Snow is covering this story and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5 p.m.