NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The people who run the Three County Fair in Northampton stayed busy Saturday doing humanitarian work collecting food for struggling families throughout Hampshire and Franklin counties.

Donors like John Pease of Hatfield would drive up to the Three County Fair office and volunteers would take the gift of food. Pease told 22News, “They had a food drive here two years ago, because of the pandemic, again doing it this year.”

And that pandemic related food drive two years ago convinced Three County Fair director Gerry Devine to assess the current need and conduct another drive through food drive.

“People have been driving up, we’re getting a lot of food, and more than a few people who want to help,” Devine said. “It’s just a bad time for everybody and anything we can do to help we’re here to do.”

Just as the food drive proved to be a testament to generosity it also proved to be an opportunity for Four-H members across the Pioneer Valley to appreciate the importance of volunteering. Starly McDonald told 22News she came all the way from East Longmeadow to do herself proud.

“So I do Four-H and I love it. I’ve been volunteering, stuff like that so I decided yeah,” Starla said.

In return for their generosity, each food donor received two tickets to the Three County Fair this fall. All the food collected Saturday goes directly to agencies such as the Helping Hands Cupboard Food Pantry in Belchertown and the Franklin County Meals Program in Greenfield.