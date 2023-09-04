NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday was the last day of the historic Three County Fair. With many having the day off of work for Labor Day, the fair was full of guests!

People came from near and far to Northampton for the 206th Three County Fair and Monday was all about the kids with baby lambs, ducks, chickens, and goats roaming through the barn. Children were able to see, pet and feed them.

Kids were also able to go on horse wagon and tractor rides all around the fairgrounds. 22News spoke with the fair’s Vice President about why she loves this fair.

“It’s great to see everyone in here at the fair. We have had beautiful fair weather, the kids are happy, the parents are happy and its a great turn out this weekend for us,” said Heather Perry.

The day ended with a nice friendly competition for the kids, a kiddy tractor pull.