Three County Fair comes to an end

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Many from western Massachusetts spend the labor day holiday enjoying the last of the Three County Fair.

The fair is a tradition in the region and a family tradition for many. Including Dean Elliot, who owns three concession stands that he sets up at the fair every year.

“My parents started here in 1951,” Elliot told 22News. He took over the concessions, called Deano’s from his parents in the ’80s.

Elliot said the cancellations due to the pandemic in 2020 were really difficult. While it’s great to be back, the challenging’s of owning a businesses that is reliant on in-person events, remain.

“There’s a lot of issues with supplies and nobody’s working, you know? It’s across the board,” he said.

But luckily for businesses like Deano’s the crowds kept coming all weekend long, drawn to the fair for its family-friendly activities, good food and farm animals. One of the biggest hits was the baby barnyard. Heather Perry is on the board of directors for the fair and was in charge of the baby barnyard. She said that the barnyard was the first stop for many families upon entering the park, and most came back a second time before heading home.

“We feel if the kids are happy, the parents are happy and it’s a great fair experience for everybody,” Perry said.

22News also spoke with Roxanne Brunetti and Emily Francisco, traveling to the fair from West Springfield. Emily enjoyed the fair so much, Monday was her second visit of the weekend.

“I was actually here Saturday with my dad,” she said.

According to the Three County Fair’s website, this year marked the 204th celebration of the fair. For those who missed out this summer, the fair will return next Labor Day Weekend.