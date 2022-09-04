NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The people of western Massachusetts had no shortage of things to do and places to go this holiday weekend.

Sunday, the Three County Fair continued its historic run at the Northampton Fairgrounds.

Large crowds filling the sprawling fair and celebrating the agricultural roots in Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden counties. Visitors and exhibiters alike take great pride in the longevity of the Three County Fair.

“It’s our 205th consecutive Three County Fair, which was established in 1818. We’ve been non-stop every year, including 2020, the pandemic year. Where we had it closed to the public then,” expressed General Manager James Przypek.

The Three County Fair continues through Monday, Labor Day, doing what it does best; saluting agriculture, providing entertainment and good food, and offering a glimpse into western Massachusetts’ proud agricultural past.